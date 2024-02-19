Masi excited for new season

Iosefo Masi

Like any other Swire Shipping Fijian Drua player, Iosefo Masi is on a journey of self-improvement this new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Taveuni lad is hoping to play a better rugby this year compared to the previous years.

Masi says that he absorbed a lot of learning form the Rugby World Cup last year and is determined to showcase it in the field and also assist the young players.

The 25-year-old also expressed that donning the Drua jersey isn’t a joke to him but rather his sense of pride.

He also asserts that it motivates him to keep pushing to be a better player.

“We have to own our jersey and to be part of the 15 member squad, we have to give our all in training.”

He adds that it’s not easy being named in the match day squad hence the reason he is serious when it comes to his training and fitness.

The Fijian Drua faces Blues on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.