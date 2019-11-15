Māori All Blacks pip Moana Pasifika

The Māori All Blacks managed to come from behind to beat Moana Pasifika 28-21 in their rugby game in Hamilton.

The combined Pacific Island team led 9-7 at half time.

The Māori were guilty of giving away penalties in their own half which Josh Ioane took advantage of with three first-half penalties.

Roto i ngā hēti (In the sheds) Marcel Renata caught up with some of the #MāoriAllBlacks boys after their 28-21 win over Moana Pasifika. They chat summer plans, moustaches & surfing.#MABvMPA pic.twitter.com/U93nCbQpzN — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 5, 2020

Māori fullback Kaleb Trask scored the only try of the first half when he broke through some weak tackling to crash over under the post, which he then converted.

The game opened up in the second half with captain Ash Dixon and centre Billy Proctor both scoring for the Māori in what looked like a decisive spell for them.

🔥 Mīharo! No superlative will do justice to this. Just sit back and admire this piece of brilliance from the Māori All Blacks. 🎥: @skysportnz #MABvMPA pic.twitter.com/cxXbFR6quI — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 5, 2020

However, Moana Pasifika was next to score through flanker Alamanda Motuga which kept them in touch for the next 20 minutes.

A series of penalties then gave the Māori excellent field position and instead of kicking for goal they had a number of attacking lineouts which eventually resulted in a try to replacement flanker Mitch Karpik.

Moana Pasifika scored their second try through Dwayne Polataivao in the last five minutes to close the gap to seven, but the Māori held on for the win.

Fullback Kaleb Trask converted all of the Māori All Blacks four tries.

[Source: Radio NZ]