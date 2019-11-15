Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Māori All Blacks pip Moana Pasifika

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 5, 2020 9:40 pm

The Māori All Blacks managed to come from behind to beat Moana Pasifika 28-21 in their rugby game in Hamilton.

The combined Pacific Island team led 9-7 at half time.

The Māori were guilty of giving away penalties in their own half which Josh Ioane took advantage of with three first-half penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

Māori fullback Kaleb Trask scored the only try of the first half when he broke through some weak tackling to crash over under the post, which he then converted.

The game opened up in the second half with captain Ash Dixon and centre Billy Proctor both scoring for the Māori in what looked like a decisive spell for them.

However, Moana Pasifika was next to score through flanker Alamanda Motuga which kept them in touch for the next 20 minutes.

A series of penalties then gave the Māori excellent field position and instead of kicking for goal they had a number of attacking lineouts which eventually resulted in a try to replacement flanker Mitch Karpik.

Moana Pasifika scored their second try through Dwayne Polataivao in the last five minutes to close the gap to seven, but the Māori held on for the win.

Fullback Kaleb Trask converted all of the Māori All Blacks four tries.

[Source: Radio NZ]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.