Malouf aims for memorable Perth 7s outing

[Source: Talking Rugby Union]
Australia 7s captain Nick Malouf believes his side is slowly but surely playing to their potential, ahead of their cup semi-final clash against the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s’ side in the Perth 7s this afternoon.
Malouf says it is a slow progression for the team but the players are adamant of making it a memorable outing on their home turf.
“We are no doubt going in the right direction, long year paid and playing for, particularly in July but I feel like the last few years we have been tracking in the right direction and hopefully we can be in the big dance.”
Australia will host Fiji in the semi-final today at 5:34pm.
The first cup semi-final will see Argentina take on Ireland at 5:10pm.
Meanwhile the Fijiana side will face Canada in the 7th place playoff in the women’s division at 6:15pm.