Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Taras Supermarket has officially thrown its considerable weight behind Tailevu Rugby Union, stepping forward as the major sponsor for the 2025 Tailevu Rugby Union 10s Tournament Championship.

The announcement, made this Friday, June 6, 2025, sees a total sponsorship package of $3,000, comprising $2,500 in cash and an additional $500 in-kind support.

The Managing Director of Taras Supermarket, Amish Patel, conveyed his profound appreciation for the opportunity to partner with the Tailevu Rugby community.

“For over four decades, Taras Supermarket has proudly served the people of Nausori and the wider Tailevu Province. We have grown with the community, facing challenges, celebrating victories.”

He further added that the 10s Tournament is more than just a competition; it is a movement rooted in inclusivity, culture, and community, with both men’s and women’s teams participating right at the heart of the villages.

In his vote of thanks, the newly elected President of the Tailevu Rugby Union, Joseph Rodan Snr, highlighted the union’s proactive approach under his new leadership, noting that they have already compiled a comprehensive 2025-2030 Business Plan in just three weeks.

