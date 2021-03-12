Loss to Scotland was a wake-up call says England winger

England winger Jonny May says the opening-day Six Nations loss to Scotland was a wake-up call for the team.

The home loss followed a successful but underwhelming Autumn Nations Cup, where poor aspects of England’s play were “swept under the rug.”

May says England needed to change things and produced a much-improved performance in the win over France.

Article continues after advertisement

May says the loss reminded them to take a good look at themselves and that change has to happen.

May says the victory over France was especially satisfying given the pressure England were under – both internally and externally – to get a result.

[Source: BBC Sport]