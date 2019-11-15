Lopez to bring tactical boxing at tomorrow’s clash

Teofimo Lopez Jr. the reigning IBF world titlist, believes there’s more than one way to come out victorious.

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Lopez came in at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds at yesterday’s official weigh-in for their anticipated lightweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas tomorrow.

Speaking to ESPN, Lopez says he will use his tactic and work on muscling Lomachenko down.

He adds he will need to play and not drop his guard.

The much-anticipated Lightweight World Championship bout will be on this Sunday and you can watch the fight live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The boxing program begins at 2pm.