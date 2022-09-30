LMS U-19 wants to give back to its school

Making the semi-finals of the Vodafone Super Deans is special for the Lelean Memorial High School Under-19 side.

This as only two grades made it through successful while the others fell short in the quarter-final.

Scrumhalf Owen Smith says the win against Naitasiri in the quarters meant a lot to them.

“It was a big win for us because only two grades made it to the semis and we want to give back the win to the school. It’s only our faith. We have a good team here so it’s about our faith and we trust each other no matter what”

Smith says they share the same exact sentiments with their U-15 grade which will face Queen Victoria School at 9.45am tomorrow.

The Lelean U-19 patience and discipline will be tested tomorrow when it takes on Ratu Navula at 12.55pm.

You can watch the U-18 of the Raluve and Deans live on FBC Sports.