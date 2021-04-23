Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Late Waka remembered as ‘gentle giant’

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 4:00 pm
Nemani Waka [Source: RNZ]

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of Fijian rugby player Nemani Waka, who died in France earlier this week following a long battle with cancer.

According to Radio New Zealand, the 34 year-old second rower played club rugby in Wellington and for East Coast in the Heartland Championship before stints with Chambéry and Rouen Normandie in France.

Liana Mua who is a close friend of Nemani’s partner Francesca Rex-Horoi started a Givealittle page to help cover the cost of repatriating his body back to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to RNZ Mua says it’s always quite expensive but with the whole situation in Fiji right now it’s kind of making it even worse and they looking at NZ$15,000 for the repatriation fee.

Mua adds think with quarantine and everything like that they’ll have to pay themselves, so they’re looking at quite a hefty amount.

Local clubs connected with Nemani Waka in New Zealand and France have also been fundraising support for their former friend.

Mua says if the Covid lockdown in Fiji does not permit Nemani’s repatriation, then all funds raised will be sent to his partner and his family in Fiji.

Meanwhile, a get together for Nemani Waka’s family and friendsin Wellington will be held tomorrow to celebrate his life through talanoa and kava.

Waka played club rugby in Wellington for Western Suburbs and Marist St Pats.

He was a “gentle giant” who was doing his best to support his family according to Mua.

[Source: RNZ]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.