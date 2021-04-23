Late Waka remembered as ‘gentle giant’

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of Fijian rugby player Nemani Waka, who died in France earlier this week following a long battle with cancer.

According to Radio New Zealand, the 34 year-old second rower played club rugby in Wellington and for East Coast in the Heartland Championship before stints with Chambéry and Rouen Normandie in France.

Liana Mua who is a close friend of Nemani’s partner Francesca Rex-Horoi started a Givealittle page to help cover the cost of repatriating his body back to Fiji.

Speaking to RNZ Mua says it’s always quite expensive but with the whole situation in Fiji right now it’s kind of making it even worse and they looking at NZ$15,000 for the repatriation fee.

Mua adds think with quarantine and everything like that they’ll have to pay themselves, so they’re looking at quite a hefty amount.

Local clubs connected with Nemani Waka in New Zealand and France have also been fundraising support for their former friend.

Mua says if the Covid lockdown in Fiji does not permit Nemani’s repatriation, then all funds raised will be sent to his partner and his family in Fiji.

Meanwhile, a get together for Nemani Waka’s family and friendsin Wellington will be held tomorrow to celebrate his life through talanoa and kava.

Waka played club rugby in Wellington for Western Suburbs and Marist St Pats.

He was a “gentle giant” who was doing his best to support his family according to Mua.

[Source: RNZ]