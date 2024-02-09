Large turnout for Drua training

A large number of fans turned up to Albert Park in Suva this morning to witness the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s training session.

People flocked to the grandstand and watched from the sidelines as the players engaged in a bruising scrimmage session.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says it is always a treat to engage the players with their fans, and the good turnout this morning was a testament to the great support from the locals.

“We thought it was important for us to come down to Suva for three days and do a lot of commercial stuff, do an open training session, give the public a chance to get close to the players in a year we’re not here as much as we like to be. I think we will probably do it again.”

After the training session, the players signed autographs and took photos with the fans.

The Fijian Drua will travel to Melbourne next week to face the Rebels in their final pre-season match next Friday.

They will then face the Blues in their opening match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24th in Auckland.