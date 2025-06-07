Lalabalavu hat-trick seals title for Fiji Under-20

Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu starred with a stunning hat-trick as the Fiji Under-20 side powered past Samoa 48-16 to successfully defend their Oceania U20 Rugby Challenge title at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The dynamic winger was at the heart of Fiji’s dominant attacking display, crossing the line three times and leading a clinical second-half surge that saw the hosts pull away from a determined Samoan outfit.

Fiji led 17-8 at halftime through tries from Lalabalavu, Marika Koroi and Ratu Apenisa Naevo, before turning on the style in the second stanza with further scores from Bogidrau Kikau, Isoa Koroinawai and a penalty try.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoa replied through Peneli Opetai and Josh Fuimaono, with Christian Lealofi adding points from the boot, but it wasn’t enough to halt Fiji’s momentum.

The victory capped off an unbeaten tournament for the Baby Flying Fijians and underlined the rise of exciting young talents like Lalabalavu, whose performances have lit up the competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.