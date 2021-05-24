Koroibete signs for Japan's champion side

Fijian winger Marika Koroibete is officially leaving Australian rugby as he has signed a deal with Japan’s champion side Panasonic Wild Knights.

The Wallabies star has confirmed the deal and his move to Japan today.

Koroibete says he’s a big fan of the growing game in Japan and enjoyed his time there during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, he says that he’s looking forward to joining a very successful organisation that strives for greatness and working hard to ensure Panasonic continue to win titles.

The Panasonic Wild Knights is coached by former Crusaders and Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.

Koroibete adds he has heard great things about Deans coaching and have had pleasant experiences in their brief chats so far.

Japan’s new rugby season will kick off on January 7.