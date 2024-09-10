Kolinisau to scout players from U18 Schoolboys

Fiji Men’s National 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau

Fiji Men’s National 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says having the Fiji Under-18 Schoolboys program in place is a great way to help with the development of high school rugby in the country.

An Under-18 Fiji Schoolboys was selected last week to play two test matches against an Australian team that will be touring the country later this month.

Osea Kolinisau says having the Fijian Drua franchise associated with reeling in high school players into their academy is also a great way to produce elite players for the country.

He says he will certainly be watching the Fiji Schoolboys matches against the visiting Australian team and will be on the lookout to add players to his camp.

“I see players in high school. I’ll get them in and mix them up with boys that are in camp and give them the experience, and if they are up to the task—you know, they’re 18 years old—and if they show they can hack it on the top flight of 7s, I’ll throw them in. And you know that’s something I’m excited about.”

The Fiji Schoolboys side will be playing two matches against the Australian visiting team on September 27 and October 1st.