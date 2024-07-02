Kobanalagi to follow in brothers footsteps

Josateki Kobanalagi [Photo: Supplied]

The younger brother of Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese, Josateki Kobanalagi credits his brother’s passion for the sport for leading him to study for a Bachelor of Sports Education and Exercise Science.

Kobanalagi says he saw Droasese’s passion growing up and knew he wanted to follow the same path.

He adds that his brother was the main reason his interest in rugby grew.

“I was inspired by this and also by my brother who currently plays for the Fijian Drua, and being a big fan of watching rugby league since I was a small kid, were some things that contributed to building my interest in the sport of rugby.”

Kobanalagi is currently working as an Interim Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Kaiviti Silktails club in Lautoka.

He hopes to one day provide more support and resources for aspiring rugby players in Fiji, including better training facilities, access to advanced sports science, and comprehensive development programs.

“The programmers’ emphasis on leadership and teamwork has also enhanced my strategic thinking and communication skills on the field. I aim to work in the field of sports in whatever role is given since my goal is to try out all the available options offered and have a knowledge of where to develop my understanding.”

The Tuva Nadroga native advises those wanting to join rugby to embrace the journey with passion and dedication.