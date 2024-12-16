Kautoga signs with Parramatta Eels

[Source: Paramatta Eels]

Australian rugby league team, the Parramatta Eels have announced the signing of emerging young forward and Fijian international Kitione Kautoga.

Kautoga, who played two NRL games last season, will join the Club on a development contract in 2025 and be part of the Top 30 squad in 2025.

He made his international debut for Fiji earlier this year at the Pacific Championships.

Kautoga commenced training with the team from December 14 at Granville Park in Sydney.