Karawalevu looks forward to facing former team

Vuate Karawalevu [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Flying Fijians fullback and winger Vuate Karawalevu is embracing a new chapter in his rugby career with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after making a splash in Super Rugby last year with the Waratahs.

The 22-year-old marked his debut with the Australian side in style, scoring a try against the Hurricanes.

Now, as he gears up for the 2025 season, Karawalevu is eager to face his former teammates and showcase his talent in the Drua jersey.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I know the majority of the boys back there, and it’ll be an exciting match.”

Karawalevu also opened up about what sets the Drua apart from other teams, emphasizing the strong connection to Fijian culture.

With the Drua’s passionate fan base and his determination to make an impact, Karawalevu is ready for what is expected to be a grueling season and is ready to help the team build on their unique identity in Super Rugby.

The Fijian Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby season against the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 15th of next month.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.