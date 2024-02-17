Kadavu Women’s and Under-20 defeats Nadroga in friendly

[Source: Kadavu Rugby Union/Facebook]

The Kadavu Rugby Union is making progress as they prepare for the upcoming Vodafone Vanua Cup Championship.

Nadroga hosted the Kadavu provincial team for a friendly match today.

Notably, the Kadavu women’s team won with a score of 36-12, while their Under-20 team also secured a victory with a score of 19-15, while their men’s side was defeated 19-24 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

After a 23-year absence, the Kadavu side, currently in camp in Sigatoka, is eager to make a strong return as they gear up for their Vodafone Vanua Challenge debut against Navosa.

Their Vanua Challenge season will commence against Navosa at Vatureba Park next Saturday.