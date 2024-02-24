Jersey issue spoils Ba's Skipper Cup debut

The opening round of the 2024 Skipper Cup started on the wrong foot for newcomers Ba after their match with defending champions Suva turned out to be just a friendly on technical ground.

The Fiji Rugby Union issued all teams their uniforms but Ba turned up today at Bidesi Park in Suva with some players wearing jerseys that had another sponsor’s name printed on them.

Ba lost the friendly match 29-0 with the second half lasting only 29 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national rep and Ba coach Vilimoni Delasau was a disappointed man after the match and said they spent more than $7000 this week on preparations

Delasau said some of the jerseys they got from FRU were too small for a few players. The former national speedster said they were issued the jerseys without their players’ sizes being taken.

He added they came from Ba today just to play a friendly match which was sad.

He says they didn’t want to start the season the way they did today but someone is not doing their job and questions should be directed to the FRU.

When contacted after the match, FRU Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua said a process would be followed.

Valenitabua said they’ll have to wait for the match commissioner, match manager, and tournament director’s reports.

In other Skipper Cup results, Nadroga defeated Macuata 36-14, Naitasiri thumped Yasawa 50-0, Tailevu beat Namosi 18-17 and Nadi edged Lautoka 28-22.