It’s our turn says Brumbies forward

ACT Brumbies forward Tom Hooper can’t wait to face the Fijian Drua in Fiji for the first time this Saturday in Suva and he says it’s their turn to find out what’s it like to play the Fijians at the own backyard.

It’ll be the Brumbies’ first in Fiji in Super Rugby Pacific, one of the last teams to make the trip to the island.

It’s also the first time the Drua have been given a home game in Fiji for the opening round as the last two seasons they’ve played their first matches in Auckland.

Hooper says they’ve beaten the Drua in the past three years in Australia but this time they’ll have to try and continue their winning record in Fiji.

He also says the Fijians are magicians with the ball.

“So, it’s probably our turn to have a crack over there, we’re really excited to take that challenge on. Obviously, you’ve seen they’ve only lost one game from each season but they’ve been in the competition at home. For us to go over there and really put our stamp on the competition, it’s exciting.’

The Brumbies are dealing with injuries to Rob Valetini and David Feliuai who will be given every chance to prove their fitness before the side travels on Wednesday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the ACT Brumbies at 3.35pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

