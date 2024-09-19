It’s all in FRU’s hands says Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, has made it clear that the government is no longer involved in the recent saga between the Fiji Rugby Union and former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

After claims of poor management and corruption in the union by the former Flying Fijians captain.

Saukuru emphasized that the issue is in the past, and the government is now focused on the future of Fijian rugby.

“As far as government is concerned, we have nothing to comment on. For us, it’s all under the bridge now.”

He also echoed similar sentiments to the Prime Minister’s comments on this issue yesterday, highlighting that the government stepped in when the union faced pressure to settle financial demands from the players during last year’s World Cup.