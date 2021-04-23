Ireland cancels Fiji tour

The Flying Fijians hope of hosting Ireland at the ANZ Stadium in Suva has been dashed.

This follows the cancellation of Ireland’s planned summer tour to Fiji because of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The BBC reports that Ireland Rugby Football Union says recent developments in Fiji mean the planned tour, scheduled to be held in July, is “no longer viable”.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora says a great deal of effort has gone into the planning of the tour which was predicated on a safety first approach.

He says Fiji up until this point had been relatively untouched by the pandemic but that picture has quickly changed and unfortunately it is no longer viable to proceed with the tour.

[Source:BBC Sport]