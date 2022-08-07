Injury worries for Wallabies

[Source: Wallabies/ Facebook]

Despite their 41-26 comeback win today against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, the Wallabies have suffered their third major setback within a week.

This is after Quade Cooper suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles in the match.

He was assisted from the field and took no further part.

Head Coach Dave Rennie and the Wallabies must be left scratching their heads after yet another blow, with fellow overseas superstar Samu Kerevi ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury at the start of the week.

There’s more worries for Australia after Michael Hooper was a late withdrawal due to personal reasons, with no timeframe put on his return.

The trio join Dave Porecki, Andrew Kellaway, Angus Bell, Scott Sio, Izaia Perese and Cadeyrn Neville on the sidelines after a brutal England series.