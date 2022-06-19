Important last three matches for Suva

[File Photo]

Suva aims to win its last three Skipper Cup matches in order to finish in the top four and advance to the semi-final.

Suva manager, Nemani Tuifagalele believes the remaining matches are critical.

He says the rivalry is heating up and they must lift the ante in terms of preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s the battle of remaining in the top four. That is the main objective right now as we proceed on the remaining three other games.”

Suva plays Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva next Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park for the Farebrother Challenge, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Tailevi meets Rewa at Ratu

Cakobau Park in Nausori.