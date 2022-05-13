Highlanders thrashes Western Force

The Highlanders thrashed the Western Force with a nine-try thumping, beating them 61-10 in Dunedin in Super Rugby Pacific.

Sam Gilbert guided them with an outstanding performance in his first run at first-five since his schoolboy days, setting up the attack nicely and kicking eight conversions from eight attempts.

The bonus-point win means the Highlanders are now seven points clear of the ninth-placed Melbourne Rebels, who play the Chiefs on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

[Sourcee: stuff.co.nz]