Highlanders thrashes Western Force

The Highlanders thrashed the Western Force with a nine-try thumping, beating them 61-10 in Dunedin in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sam Gilbert guided them with an outstanding performance in his first run at first-five since his schoolboy days, setting up the attack nicely and kicking eight conversions from eight attempts.
The bonus-point win means the Highlanders are now seven points clear of the ninth-placed Melbourne Rebels, who play the Chiefs on Sunday.
[Sourcee: stuff.co.nz]
