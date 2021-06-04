Highlanders put pressure on Crusaders and Blues

The battle for the top two Super Rugby Trans-Tasman spots is getting more interesting after the Highlanders 33-12 win against the Brumbies last night.

This has put a lot of pressure on the Crusaders and Blues in the race for the final.

The Highlanders’ big win now means the Crusaders have to beat the Rebels by at least 33 points in Sydney today, with a bonus point, to overtake the Highlanders on the ladder.

Also in the hunt for a top-two finish are the Hurricanes after thrashing Reds 43-14 last night while a win for the Blues will be enough for their first final in 18 years.

The Hurricanes will be hoping both the Blues and Crusaders lose their final games today to help them qualify for the final.

At the moment, the Highlanders lead the point’s standings with 23 followed by the Hurricanes with 21, the Blues are third with 19, and Crusaders in fourth place with 18.

There will be three games today with the Rebels playing Crusaders at 4:35pm, the Blues and Force meet at 7:05pm followed by the Waratahs and Chiefs match at 9:45pm.