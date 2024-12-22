Habosi to wrap up from Racing 92

Vinaya Habosi [Source: Rugbyrama]

Racing 92 winger Vinaya Habosi is set to leave the Parisian club at the end of the season, according to French media reports.

The Fijian speedster, who joined Racing in 2022 after an impressive rookie season with the Fijian Drua, is in his third campaign with the French Top 14 side.

French sports outlet L’Equipe confirmed Habosi’s departure as part of a wider reshuffle in Racing 92’s backline.

The club is dealing with the exits of several key players, including Donovan Taofifenua, who is heading to Montpellier, Tristan Tedder, who will join Perpignan, and Henry Arundell, who is bound for Bath.

Racing is actively scouting for replacements, reportedly exploring talent across Europe and the southern hemisphere.

Habosi, known for his electrifying pace and elusive running, quickly became a fan favourite at Racing after making a seamless transition from Super Rugby to the Top 14.

His departure will mark the end of a chapter for both the player and the club as Racing looks to rebuild its squad for the future.

The next destination for the Fijian winger remains unknown, but given his rising reputation, Habosi is unlikely to be short of suitors in the rugby world.