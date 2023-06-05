Government to reward Fijiana Drua players

[File Photo]

There’s a lot been shared about the treatment of our Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Vodafone Fijiana 15s players.

The delay in allowances payment are among other issues highlighted lately.

However, the government has assured that more will done and one of them is rewarding our victorious Fijiana Drua Super W side financially.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru revealed to FBC Sports that government will not forget our Super W winners.

“Fiji government has already allocated some money for their rewards for winning the tournament so that’ll be paid out later when cabinet finalizes it, it’s something that we already discussed and something we’ve agreed in principle.”

Saukuru says that the Fijiana Drua deserve more.

“It’s about time that we recognize the women, the ladies for performing to that level with all odds I mean they came out winners after all.”

After winning the Super W title last month, our Fijiana Drua received $80,000 from their major sponsor Rooster Chicken.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play Crusaders in the third Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal on Saturday at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.