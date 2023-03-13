Go FundMe Page for Bolaca's surgery

Napolioni Bolaca

A Go FundMe Page has been set up by two rugby fans to help raise money for Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca.

The 26-year-old has been struggling with an ACL injury on his right knee for a year and needs about $30,00 for surgery in New Zealand.

Bolaca’s plight has been highlighted by former Fiji Rugby Union Interim chief executive Tevita Tuiloa whose tenure ended earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuiloa took to social media today to appeal on behalf of Bolaca to rugby fans to help a national hero and father.

The Yasawa man recently welcomed his first born with Fijiana 7s Olympic bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva.

Tuiloa says if everything goes according to plan Bolaca can be in contention again for the Paris Olympics next year.

Go FundMe Page