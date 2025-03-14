Giants struggle on day 2 at Nawaka 7s

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/ Facebook]
Some top teams struggled to find their rhythm under the scorching Nadi heat on day two of the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s.
Defending champions DXC Army Green was held to a 7-all draw today by FSC Grassroots Rugby Fiji.
Last year’s losing finalist, Navy lost to Nahehevia 12-5 while Tabadamu managed to beat Nasavusavu 12-nil.
Fiji Bitter Series leaders Devo Babas was made to work hard in their 14-nil win against St Gabriel Nakavika.
Meanwhile, the shadow national side playing as Viwa recorded its third win after beating Nakovacake 19-nil, while the women’s team featuring as Mt Masada thrashed NNN Terrigal 31-nil.
RESULTS
Mens Grade
Sydney Tiliva 10 – 7 Mosquito
Nahehevia Patriot 12 – 5 Freshet Navy
Yasawa Manatary 0 – 21 Vanuavou
SR Ubunitu 19 – 12 Ravoravo
Lomati 5 – 30 Nawaka Black
Votualevu 0 – 31 BLK Lavidi
Kombat Southerntip Kadavu 0 – 19 Newborn Qilai
Nasesevia WBD – Vuda Blues
Westfield Tigers 7 – 10 Yaro Chiefs
Bula Brothers WBD – Cooling down Lau Bros
Salawa Brothers 0 -27 Police Blue
Vunabaka Sunwolves 0 – 19 Army Red
FSC Grassroot Fiji 7 – 7 Army Green
Matababani 0 – 0 Sesame Brothers
Nasavusavu youth (1) 0 – 12 Tabadamu
Vuda Green 15 – 0 Korotabu
Bula Bay Gold 0 – 14 Ratu Filise
Bula Bay Blue 5 – 12 Nakavu Rugby
Naduruniu 0 – 17 Hydro Bukuya
St Gabriel Nakavika 0 – 14 Viti Roofing Devo Babas
Vuna Brothers 10 – 10 Mosi Rugby
Nakovacake 0 – 19 Viwa Rugby
Nasonini Babas 19 – 5 Sabeto
Kavala Bay Babas 5 – 19 TEMC Warriors
Mana Magician 5 – 5 Nasivikoso Highlands Bros
Waibasaga Blues 5 – 12 Brothers
Duavata Brothers 14 – 10 Eteni
Draulu 0 – 17 Warden Gold
Boutolu Babas 7 – 5 Golden Eagle
Women’s Grade
Mountain Masada 36 – 0 NNN Terrigal
Tagimoucia Ranadi 7 – 20 Warden women’s
Lillian Amazons 10 – 14 Fresh et Navy Women
Ezers Women 15 – 0 Kadavu Stallion
Freshet Navy 12 – 7 Kadavu Stallion
