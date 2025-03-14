Giants struggle on day 2 at Nawaka 7s

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/ Facebook]

Some top teams struggled to find their rhythm under the scorching Nadi heat on day two of the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s.

Defending champions DXC Army Green was held to a 7-all draw today by FSC Grassroots Rugby Fiji.

Last year’s losing finalist, Navy lost to Nahehevia 12-5 while Tabadamu managed to beat Nasavusavu 12-nil.

Fiji Bitter Series leaders Devo Babas was made to work hard in their 14-nil win against St Gabriel Nakavika.

Meanwhile, the shadow national side playing as Viwa recorded its third win after beating Nakovacake 19-nil, while the women’s team featuring as Mt Masada thrashed NNN Terrigal 31-nil.

You can watch the Nawaka 7s live on FBC 2.

RESULTS

Mens Grade

Sydney Tiliva 10 – 7 Mosquito

Nahehevia Patriot 12 – 5 Freshet Navy

Yasawa Manatary 0 – 21 Vanuavou

SR Ubunitu 19 – 12 Ravoravo

Lomati 5 – 30 Nawaka Black

Votualevu 0 – 31 BLK Lavidi

Kombat Southerntip Kadavu 0 – 19 Newborn Qilai

Nasesevia WBD – Vuda Blues

Westfield Tigers 7 – 10 Yaro Chiefs

Bula Brothers WBD – Cooling down Lau Bros

Salawa Brothers 0 -27 Police Blue

Vunabaka Sunwolves 0 – 19 Army Red

FSC Grassroot Fiji 7 – 7 Army Green

Matababani 0 – 0 Sesame Brothers

Nasavusavu youth (1) 0 – 12 Tabadamu

Vuda Green 15 – 0 Korotabu

Bula Bay Gold 0 – 14 Ratu Filise

Bula Bay Blue 5 – 12 Nakavu Rugby

Naduruniu 0 – 17 Hydro Bukuya

St Gabriel Nakavika 0 – 14 Viti Roofing Devo Babas

Vuna Brothers 10 – 10 Mosi Rugby

Nakovacake 0 – 19 Viwa Rugby

Nasonini Babas 19 – 5 Sabeto

Kavala Bay Babas 5 – 19 TEMC Warriors

Mana Magician 5 – 5 Nasivikoso Highlands Bros

Waibasaga Blues 5 – 12 Brothers

Duavata Brothers 14 – 10 Eteni

Draulu 0 – 17 Warden Gold

Boutolu Babas 7 – 5 Golden Eagle

Women’s Grade

Mountain Masada 36 – 0 NNN Terrigal

Tagimoucia Ranadi 7 – 20 Warden women’s

Lillian Amazons 10 – 14 Fresh et Navy Women

Ezers Women 15 – 0 Kadavu Stallion

Freshet Navy 12 – 7 Kadavu Stallion

