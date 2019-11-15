Fuli hopes for more 7s window for Fijiana

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is playing a waiting game until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted so they may pick up where have they left off.

With the remainder of the HSBC women’s sevens series yet to be played and the Olympic Games next year, the side is looking for alternative ways to keep the players fit and ready when games resume.

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli hopes the Fiji Rugby Union will develop avenues to keep the players engaged.

“Hopefully the Fiji Rugby Union can introduce plans such as 7s window where they can continue to play sevens.”

Fuli adds the players are encouraged not to lose momentum despite training individually for the past two months

Meanwhile, Fijiana 7s captain Luisa Tisolo remains focused on the task at hand.

“I’m just doing my personal training back at home. Doing a few gym workouts in the morning and road runs in the afternoon.”

The players have been given a training program to keep track of their fitness and performance during lockdown.