FRU supports World Rugby’s decision

The Fiji Rugby Union is in support of World Rugby’s decision to postpone the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s.

Speaking to FBC Sports, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says World Rugby has made the right decision.

He adds that the players and fans safety are paramount.

“They’ve been updating us in terms of the likelihood of the tournament to be deferred and we’ve now received confirmation and I think it’s the right decision, considering player welfare and the supporters as well who will be going to watch the game. We don’t want to compromise their health and well-being.”

With the Olympic Games just five months away, O’Connor says they’re holding discussions on having the national side compete in some 7s tournaments.

The Singapore Sevens will be played on October 10-11 and the Hong Kong will be played a week later.