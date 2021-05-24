FRU still awaiting Tamani and Tabu's visas

The Rugby Union is still waiting for Terio Tamani and Kavekini Tabu’s USA visas.

Both players are still in the country as their visa hasn’t come through yet which was why they didn’t travel with the team to Dubai on Saturday.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the absence of Tamani in the first leg of the World 7s Series will be felt by the national side.

The two were replaced by Tevita Daugunu and Iowane Ratuciri.

O’Connor says they’re liaising with the relevant departments on the status of their visa.

He adds they have depth in the squad.

“The boys who got selected have proved their selection, they have been in camp for quite some time and they’ve trained well and performed and performed well in the final leg of the Super Sevens Series. The player of most importance is Terio Tamani, who has been one of the fittest players at training and is one of the main kickers of the team.”

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.