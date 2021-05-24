FRU planning on schoolgirls competition: PM

The number of primary school girls that’ll be part of the Get Into Rugby program is expected to double or triple.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Radio Fiji One’s ‘Noda Paraiminisita’ program today.

Bainimarama who is also the Fiji Rugby Union President says in 2019, 18,662 girls were part of GIR but those numbers may double or even triple because of the Fijiana 7s achievement at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the Fijiana 7s and women’s rugby on his radio program.

He says whenever there’s a discussion about the Fijiana’s historic win, he’s always happy knowing that women’s rugby is starting to be seriously taken by many.

Bainimarama says the FRU is serious about the growth of women’s rugby.

“The Fiji Rugby Union is planning on a girl’s rugby competition for under 18s which is expected to be part of the school’s sports calendar, secondary school girls will be part of this initiative which is similar to the Deans competition’.

Next year the FRU will launch an exciting pathway for the girls.

The pathway which will be launched in January has been developed for the inclusion program and looks at the Long Term Development Model (LTPD) of girls.

The program will also cover how girls as young as six to 15 years will be given the right training throughout their journey.