FRFU paves bold future for Fijian Rugby

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union Ltd (FRFU) held its General Assembly yesterday, bringing together representatives from its 29 member unions to discuss the future of rugby in Fiji.

The four-hour meeting, led by newly elected Board Chairman John Sanday and a seven-member Board of Directors, focused on governance, player welfare, grassroots development, and new initiatives to grow the sport.

Key outcomes included the introduction of an online player registration system to improve transparency, efforts to strengthen women’s rugby pathways, and realignment of the 2025 rugby calendar to better fit international schedules.

The FRFU also unveiled plans for a semi-professional competition starting in 2026 and emphasized improving player welfare, including insurance and safety measures.

Discussions on leveraging land assets for rugby infrastructure development and securing sponsorships for competitions like the Marama Cup were highlighted, along with innovative plans to integrate sports tourism and climate change partnerships into rugby programs.