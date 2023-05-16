France withdraws from hosting RLWC

[Source: ABC]

A new Rugby League World Cup host nation will be announced this year.

This is after France withdrew from hosting the tournament in 2025.

The International Rugby League board will meet to consider options for the 2025 World Cup.

IRL Chair Troy Grant says the decision was very disappointing.

Grant says it was difficult to express his disappointment when he heard the news.

The board will meet in July to decide the next steps and to consider other bids received for not only 2025, but also 2029, 2033, and the World Cup 9s event in the United States.