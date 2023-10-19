Four forwards re-sign for Fijian Drua

[Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have announced that forwards Jone Koroiduadua, Emosi Tuqiri, Etonia Waqa and Kitione Salawa have signed contract extensions for the 2024 Shop’n’Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says Koroiduadua and Tuqiri were among the 20 franchise players named in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign in France.

Evans says their experience from a successful stint with the national side will be a boost for the Drua’s campaign in the new season.

[Source: Supplied]

The Drua CEO says he is extremely pleased that this group of players have pledged to remain with the franchise.

Evans says it will be an exciting 2024 season as the Drua host seven home matches for the first time ever.

He adds the players cannot wait to play again in front of their families, friends and the world’s best fans.

According to Evans, more player re-signings will be announced in the coming days.

The Fijian Drua will kick off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on 24th February in Auckland.