Flying Fijians rely on new talent

Apisalome Vota and Epeli Momo will debut for the Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians’ head coach Mick Byrne had to bring in six uncapped players into his Pacific Nations Cup extended squad as experienced players were given time off due to family commitments.

The new players are Adrea Cocagi, Vuate Karawalevu, and Fijian Drua players Mesake Vocevoce, Apisalome Vota, Kavaia Tagivetaua and Epeli Momo.

Byrne believes this is an excellent opportunity for these newcomers to prove themselves.

Despite some senior players being absent, he is confident the uncapped players will deliver.

He has advised them to enjoy the experience and be themselves during the PNC.

“Our Northern Hemisphere players went straight back into rugby, playing for their clubs. And they finished with the All Blacks test. So they’ve grabbed a few weeks’ leave and are spending time with family. So Semi Radrodro is one of those players. He regrets not being able to come down.”

Byrne noted that most senior players, including Semi Radradra, will rejoin the team in November.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Samoa next Friday at HFC Bank Stadium.

You can catch all PNC matches live on FBC Sports.