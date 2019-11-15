Flying Fijians COVID-19 results return negative

The Fiji Rugby has confirmed that after the second and third round of COVID-19 tests, members of the Flying Fijians team who had initially tested positive, have now tested negative.

Chief executive John O’Connor they are grateful the entire team has now tested negative.

There is only one player whose resulted have not to be conclusive, and O’Connor says they are awaiting re-test results.

But he says they are confident the result will return negative before the players march into their tournament Base Camp.

O’Connor says they will now focus on their preparations.

He also highlighted that the only players yet to join the camps are Mesulame Dolakoto and Leone Nakarawa.

Dolakoto will join the camp early next week while Nakarawa is still continuing his rehabilitation in his club. All remaining players including Semi Radradra are now in camp.

O’Connor says the team is excited about Radradra joining the camp after it was reported that he suffered an injury and was uncertain about his involvement.

Radradra will continue to be monitored by the Medical Team, but O’Connor says the moral in the camp has lifted with his presence.

The Rugby Chief says they are excited about their first game against France and remain confident in their preparation despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented.

He also added that the warm-up match against Portugal has been called-off and the team will focus their preparations for the Autumn Nations Cup opener against France on Sunday, November 15th.