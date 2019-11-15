Flying Fijian Coach staying in touch with players

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is staying in touch with local and international players with the use of digital technology.

Cotter was expected to arrive and begin coaching in April, but that was put on hold due to the pandemic lockdown.

Despite the restrictions, the 58-year-old has been up-to-date with the Fiji Rugby Union and goes online to perform his duties as coach from New Zealand.

Cotter says getting involved with local players tops his agenda.

“I can’t wait to get to the islands and get everybody involved. There are a lot of passionate people in the game in Fiji, there is a whole group of people that I am looking forward to meeting and start developing.”

The Former Scotland coach accepted a three-year contract to coach Fiji earlier this year.

Cotter succeeded fellow New Zealander John McKee, who guided Fiji from 2014 until the end of his contract in December.