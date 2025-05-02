Fisher excited for big task ahead

Alfreda Fisher.

Vodafone Fijiana XV captain Alfreda Fisher says it is an honour to lead a squad packed with some of Fiji’s most experienced rugby players.

At just 20 years old, Fisher has made history as the youngest-ever captain of the national side.

She expressed her gratitude to the coaching staff for their confidence in her leadership, especially with the Women’s Rugby World Cup looming in August.

Fisher admits the responsibility is a big one but believes the team’s thorough preparation will ensure they push the Wallaroos to the limit.

“I really want to thank the coaches for trusting me and beleiving in me to lead the games. I know it’s a very important match for us the Fijiana. Well we are positive that we’ll execute and do our best tomorrow.”

She adds that the team understands the Wallaroos are ranked in the world’s top six but they are not fazed by it and come tomorrow, they are equals on the field.

The Fijiana are excited to host the Wallaroos for the first time ever and believe the backing of the home crowd will give them a real boost.

Coach Ioan Cunningham says he is delighted with Fisher’s appointment as captain.

Cunningham, who has been closely monitoring the Taveuni lass, says she has been in outstanding form since joining the Drua this year.

He adds that Fisher has consistently set a strong example, always leading from the front, and he looks forward to seeing her guide the team tomorrow with the full support of her squad.

The Fijiana hosts the Wallaroos at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

