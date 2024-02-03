Fijians score for Highlanders

[Source: Newshub]

Timoci Tavatavanawai scored one of the six Highlanders’ tries against his former team Moana Pasifika in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific warm-up last night.

Despite a slow start, the Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 36-28.

Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored a try each.

It was Tavatavanawai’s first match for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders’ next preseason game is against the Hurricanes at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium next Saturday.

The 2024 Super Rugby season kicks off on the 23rd of February.

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Blues on the 24th and you can watch live on FBC Sports.