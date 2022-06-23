Fijians dominate Super Rugby stats

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece is one of the three top try scorers with 10

Fijians featured prominently on the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season stats after it was released today.

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece is one of the three top try scorers with 10 and Timoci Tavatavanawai had the most defenders beaten with 73, Vinaya Habosi third with 56 and Kalaveti Ravouvou if fifth with 51.

Fijian Drua winger Habosi is fifth for the most meters with 1174 while Manasa Mataele’s 1354m puts him in second place.

Article continues after advertisement

Chiefs number eight and new All Blacks squad member Pita Gus Sowakula has the second most carries of the season with 171 behind Reds star Harry Wilson with 202.

Reece, Mataele, Salei Rayasi and Mark Nawaqanitawase are in the top five for the cleanest breaks.

Kadavu man, Reece leads the stats with 17 followed by Mataele, Crusaders fullback Will Jordan, Rayasi and Nawaqanitawase with 14.