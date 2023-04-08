Fijiana expects tough battle up front

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is bracing itself for its toughest game yet in the 2023 Super W competition.

Fijiana will be facing the Waratahs today in what will be a repeat of the 2022 grand-final.

Forwards coach Kele Leawere says this will be Fijiana’s first away game this season and they know the odds are against them.

Leawere says the players know the challenge that lays ahead particularly the forwards.

“The forwards need to set the platform for our backs. In the last two games we were being pushed around so we need to iron that out. Going to play the Waratahs on Saturday, they’ll be strong upfront so if we don’t do our homework well, it’ll be a hard day at the office for the girls.”

The Fijiana take on Waratahs today at 3.05pm.

You can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.