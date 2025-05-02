Fijiana eager to run out for historic match

Vodafone Fijiana XVs coach Ioan Cunningham says the team is eager to run out in front of the home crowd in tomorrow’s historic clash, as they host the Wallaroos for the first time on Fijian soil.

Cunningham says the team has put in serious work on fitness and sharpened their core skills to leave no gaps when the whistle blows.

He’s confident their hard yards will pay off and expects the team’s growth to shine through in front of their home fans.

Vodafone Fijiana XVs coach Ioan Cunningham

“We have done a lot of hard work on our condition and all our basic skills as well. I think we have seen dramatic improvement in catch-pass work, breakdown work, and that’s what we are focusing on tomorrow as a target as a team to improve in those areas.”

He adds that having the backing of the home crowd will be massive for them and they are looking forward to it, saying the cheers and noise from the fans will provide a major boost for the team.

Fijiana and Wallaroos will clash at 5pm after the Drua versus Reds match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

