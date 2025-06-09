Fijiana building strong ahead of World Cup

Fijiana team [ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

Preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this month are ramping up, as head coach Ioan Cunningham works to get his squad in peak condition.

Although the team has maintained a low public profile in recent months, all efforts have been directed toward focused and intensive training.

The coaching staff and players have prioritized building momentum behind the scenes rather than through media exposure.

“We’ve been building quietly and improving daily on what we’ve been trying to put into our game. I’m really pleased with where we are and the cohesion that the squad and the team is building.”

As the tournament draws nearer, the team has been concentrating on refining the fundamentals of the game, including passing, running lines, and breakdown work around the ruck.

The emphasis has been on mastering core skills to ensure a strong foundation going into the competition.

The 2025 Women’s rugby world cup will be held from the 22nd of this month to the 27th of next month in England.

