Fijiana banks on home crowd support

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s coach Ioan Cunningham says they want to give the visiting Wallaroos a warm welcome in their historic clash this afternoon.

He acknowledges their opponents as a quality side but says they have prioritized focusing on themselves for this competition.

Cunningham says they will make sure to get things right in today’s game, and they understand the threat from the Wallaroos is significant.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to give the Wallaroos a warm welcome, the cheering and noise from the stand will be so huge for us, it gives us that boost and we look forward to seeing the support.”



Vodafone Fijiana XV’s coach Ioan Cunningham.

Cunningham adds that individual players have performed well during the Super W season, but their target today is to shut down the Wallaroos’ time and space.

However, he believes the Fijiana are always dangerous with the ball in hand, and they will want to capitalize on that strength.

The Fijiana hosts the Wallaroos at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.