Fijiana-Australia showdown

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will face Australia again in the Vancouver 7s, only this time in the women’s cup quarterfinals today.

The two sides earlier met yesterday in the pool stages, with the Australians winning 26-12.

The Ana Maria Naimasi-captained side qualified for the cup quarterfinals, despite finishing third in its pool behind Australia and USA.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana secured one of two spots available, following its 36-12 win over Japan this morning in its last pool match.

The Fijiana will take on Australia in the cup quarterfinal at 1:01pm.

In other cup quarterfinals, USA will take on hosts Canada, New Zealand will battle Spain and France will meet Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s side will face World Series leaders Argentina in its final pool game at 10:33am.