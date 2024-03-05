Fijiana 7s program to be reviewed

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union says to improve the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s performance, it is actively working to increase the player pool and implement robust systems for tracking and monitoring player performances.

These efforts will ensure that we have a strong foundation for future success in women’s rugby.

The FRU says while the Fijiana’s current standing in the World Series table of seventh may be disappointing, the effort, and commitment of players, coaches, and staff cannot be faulted.

It goes on to say they recognize that our current ranking is influenced by the quality of competition, depth of player pools in other countries, and the investment in women’s rugby programs, particularly those countries that have seen success at the Olympic level.

Both the Fijiana and Fiji 7s programs will be reviewed in detail following the conclusion of the Vancouver and LA legs of the series, and any opportunities for improvement will be identified and implemented.

Coaches Ben Gollings and Saiasi Fuli will meet with FRU Trustees on Thursday.