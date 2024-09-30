Fijian Drua to face Brumbies in 2025 season opener

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will kick off their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 2025 season with a clash against the Brumbies.

The Brumbies is deemed the most successful Australian franchise with their host of high-profile Wallabies who will play on Fijian soil for the first time next season.

The much-anticipated clash will be on February 15th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3.30 pm.

The Drua will be eager to overturn their record against the Brumbies, having never secured a victory over them in four previous meetings.

The Valetini brothers, Kemu, who plays for the Drua, and Rob, representing the Brumbies, will potentially face each other on home soil for the first time.

Game tickets, including hospitality packages, bus packages, and Drua travel packages, will be available soon.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 2025 full season schedule will be released at 1 pm this afternoon.