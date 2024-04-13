Fiji Warriors need to step up: Seruvakula

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Warriors are anticipating a tough outing in their World Rugby Pacific Challenge against Japan next week in Samoa.

A 14-man Warriors side scraped through with a 29-17 win against Tonga A last week in their opening game.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they cannot afford to make the same mistakes against the Japanese, who were ruthless in their 48-5 win over the hosts.

“It was not the way we expected, there were a lot of disappointment in that first game, but we came through with a win but there are a lot of learnings as I mentioned to the boys team meeting but we need to step up to another level before we play against the Japanese on Monday next week.”

Seruvakula is expected to ring in a few changes to his line-up with three injuries from their opening game as well as giving other players some game time.

He adds that Warriors captain John Muller has been cleared of any punishment following his red card against Tonga A and will lead the side against Japan XV next Monday at 11:30am.