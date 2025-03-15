Fiji Under-20s hit by “Hurricanes”

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 side faced a tough start to the 2025 Super Rugby under-20 tournament, falling 65-10 to the Hurricanes in their opening match.

The baby Flying Fijians struggled from the outset, with the Hurricanes dominating both possession and territory.

By halftime, the scoreline stood at a daunting 33-0 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Despite a few moments of promise, Fiji’s efforts to break through the Hurricanes’ defense were largely thwarted throughout the game.

With the final score reflecting a one-sided contest, the Fiji Under-20s will need to regroup and refocus as they prepare for their next match in the competition.

